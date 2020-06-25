Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FBRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company which focuses on retroviral gene therapy platforms. The company’s lead product candidate consists of Toca 511 & Toca FC, initially for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma, a disease with a significant unmet medical need. Tocagen, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FBRX stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.01. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported ($6.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 327.74% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclerion Therapeutics (FBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.