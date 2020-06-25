DAEX (DAX) Market Capitalization Hits $1.39 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $3,389.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.60 or 0.05155753 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002750 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00055605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031788 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012553 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.