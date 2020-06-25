Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NYSE DQ opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $81.46.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $168.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

