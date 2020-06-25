Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.35, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.03. 78,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.97.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins purchased 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,169. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.