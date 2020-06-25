Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Brian Jenkins Sells 13,370 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $205,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

On Tuesday, May 26th, Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $500,623.20.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,322,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,801,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.52). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.