David Michael Gann Buys 13,716 Shares of Directa Plus PLC (LON:DCTA) Stock

Directa Plus PLC (LON:DCTA) insider David Michael Gann acquired 13,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £10,287 ($13,092.78).

Shares of LON DCTA opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74. Directa Plus PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 46.25 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 92 ($1.17). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.

About Directa Plus

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells grapheme-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. The company's products are used in elastomers, textiles, water treatment, polymer nanocomposites, carbon fiber, and 3D printing.

