DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $13.50 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCP. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.12.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.97. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($3.13). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. DCP Midstream’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after buying an additional 3,480,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,501,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,812,000 after buying an additional 2,102,276 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,434,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,126,000 after buying an additional 1,202,525 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,623,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after buying an additional 847,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after buying an additional 531,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

