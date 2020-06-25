De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:DLUEY opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. De La Rue has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

