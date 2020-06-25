Deutsche Bank Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $70.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $778,764,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 158.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

