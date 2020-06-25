Deutsche Bank Increases Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Price Target to $56.00

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YNDX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63. Yandex has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). Yandex had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yandex by 25.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,800,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $708,272,000 after buying an additional 4,218,373 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Yandex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,269,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,741,000 after buying an additional 664,502 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Yandex by 121.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,964,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,080,000 after buying an additional 3,265,177 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 33.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,668,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,024,000 after buying an additional 1,418,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,119,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,322,000 after buying an additional 197,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

