Deutsche Bank Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $180.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $188.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.14 and a 200-day moving average of $166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85. KLA has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $197.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. KLA’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,933. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 117.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,498,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after acquiring an additional 810,245 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $106,101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 418.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 804,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,638,000 after acquiring an additional 649,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,675,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,247,002,000 after acquiring an additional 422,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

