Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. HERMES INTL SCA/ADR has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $88.95.

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; accessories, including jewelry in enamel, horn, lacquered wood, and leather, as well as belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes; silk and textiles for men and women; art of living products comprising furniture and lighting, furnishing fabrics and wallpapers, ornaments and tableware, and personalized creations; perfumes; and watches.

