Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €16.00 ($17.98) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($19.33) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €16.20 ($18.20) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.20 ($19.33) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.38 ($19.53).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €14.63 ($16.44) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €14.22 and its 200-day moving average is €14.06. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($20.37).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

