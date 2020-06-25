DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $430.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DexCom’s impressive contributions from the segments remain key catalysts. Expansion in gross margin is a positive. Additionally, the glucose monitoring market presents significant commercial opportunity for this company. DexCom’s opportunities in alternative markets such as the non-intensive diabetes management space, the hospital, gestational, pre-diabetes and obesity are likely to provide it a competitive edge in the MedTech space. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year's time. DexCom exited the first quarter on a strong note. However, due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has suspended full-year 2020 guidance. Meanwhile, cut-throat competition in the market for blood & glucose monitoring devices remains a concern.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DXCM. Bank of America raised their target price on DexCom from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $351.57.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $394.30 on Monday. DexCom has a 52 week low of $138.28 and a 52 week high of $428.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.99 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total value of $1,895,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total transaction of $111,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,665 shares of company stock worth $23,723,766. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in DexCom by 84.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in DexCom by 8.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

