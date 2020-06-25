Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Director Dana L. Evan Sells 6,666 Shares of Stock

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $206,646.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $413,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.54. 2,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. Domo Inc has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $896.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 3.13.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. Domo had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Domo Inc will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Domo by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Domo during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Domo by 119.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.