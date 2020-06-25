Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.06% from the company’s previous close.

DOMO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Domo from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domo from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $896.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $206,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Domo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Domo by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Domo by 1,223.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 226,824 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

