DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KCO. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.80 ($7.64) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.40 ($7.19) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.06) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kloeckner & Co SE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.21 ($5.86).

KCO opened at €4.51 ($5.07) on Tuesday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €2.61 ($2.93) and a fifty-two week high of €6.59 ($7.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of €3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58.

Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

