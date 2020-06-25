Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Director Steven Schuurman Sells 700,000 Shares

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Director Steven Schuurman sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $62,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $91.15 on Thursday. Elastic NV has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average is $67.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 35.71% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. Elastic’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Elastic by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Elastic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Elastic by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,618,000 after buying an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Elastic from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

