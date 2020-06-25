ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ECIFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of ECIFY opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

