Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners upgraded Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.43.

EA opened at $130.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.91. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average is $110.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,152 shares of company stock valued at $25,181,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

