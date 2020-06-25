Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

Equities researchers at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EDVMF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of EDVMF opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

