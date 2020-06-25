Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 97,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,621,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 807,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $88.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day moving average is $98.21. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

