Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 380.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,512 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.05% of Chemours worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 86,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chemours from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of CC opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. Chemours Co has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 2.42.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In related news, COO Mark Newman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

