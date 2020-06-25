Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $836,000 Holdings in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,866 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Switch were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Switch by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,825,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,087,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 557,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,957,170. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 303.38 and a beta of 0.67. Switch Inc has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Switch Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.0294 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.