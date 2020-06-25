Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $905,000 Stock Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Integer were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Integer by 1,976.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Integer by 2,219.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti increased their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NYSE ITGR opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Integer had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $328.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.