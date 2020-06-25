Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 27,142 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.78.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $944.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $874.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $657.41. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,027.48. The firm has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,067.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total transaction of $297,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,427.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,198 shares of company stock worth $15,698,572. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.