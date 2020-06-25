Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 281 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 460.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Tikehau Investment Management grew its holdings in NVR by 1,999.4% during the fourth quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after purchasing an additional 142,636 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 1.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 26.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,482.00.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,186.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,071.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,179.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,398.20.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.61 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $47.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

