Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 7,761 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 80,468 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $76.09 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.98) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,134.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,148,941.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,985 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $103.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.54.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

