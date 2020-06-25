Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 54,686 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,686 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zendesk by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk stock opened at $81.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 1.34. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.16.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Bass sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $746,176.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,100.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,657 shares of company stock worth $10,543,176 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.05.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.