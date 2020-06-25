Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,396.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 516,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,439,000 after acquiring an additional 112,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.85.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

