Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,360 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 614.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares in the company, valued at $50,109,645.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

