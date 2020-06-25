Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

ETH stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,944,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,074,338.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETH. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 245,910 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 725,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 157,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 156,804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 591.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 155,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 111,749 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

