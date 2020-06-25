Ether-1 (ETHO) Market Capitalization Tops $145,460.01

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $145,460.01 and $10,690.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00063196 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00205860 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 47,068,049 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.