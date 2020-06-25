Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Set at C$35.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) received a C$35.00 target price from investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.88.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$26.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.70. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$12.57 and a twelve month high of C$46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $959.25 million and a PE ratio of 12.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.93.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

