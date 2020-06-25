FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.40-10.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.485-1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.40-10.60 EPS.

Shares of FDS opened at $297.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.49. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $318.55.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.77.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $5,950,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 452,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,010,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,368. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

