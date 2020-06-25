Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Federated Investors worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FII. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Federated Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FII opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Federated Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14.

Federated Investors Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

