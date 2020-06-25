FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstGroup Plc provides passenger transport services primarily in the UK and North America. The company’s operating divisions consists of First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, UK Bus and UK Rail. First Student division provides student transportation with a fleet of yellow school buses. First Transit division provides transit management and contracting, managing public transport systems. Greyhound division is a national provider of scheduled intercity coach transportation services. UK Bus division serves a number of communities. UK Rail division operates passenger rail networks. FirstGroup Plc is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FGROY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FIRSTGROUP/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FIRSTGROUP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC raised FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FIRSTGROUP/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:FGROY opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

About FIRSTGROUP/ADR

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

