Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FND. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

FND stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 130,212 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $7,620,006.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,697,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $68,493,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,940,579 shares of company stock valued at $302,455,528. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 400.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

