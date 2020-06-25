Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 188.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,687 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Flowers Foods worth $19,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLO. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

