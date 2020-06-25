FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FSNUY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

