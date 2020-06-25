Game.com Market Cap Hits $8.58 Million (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Game.com has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, BitForex and HADAX. Game.com has a total market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.60 or 0.05155753 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002750 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00055605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031788 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012553 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com (GTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official website is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com.

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox, BitForex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.