GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Downgraded by Fearnley Fonds to Hold

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Fearnley Fonds’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DNB Markets lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

Get GasLog alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLOG opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. GasLog has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GasLog had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GasLog by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GasLog by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GasLog by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GasLog by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GasLog by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.