Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Nima Kelly Sells 10,396 Shares of Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 10,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $857,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,762,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Nima Kelly sold 670 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $53,151.10.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 3,978 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $318,200.22.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Nima Kelly sold 350 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $26,082.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Nima Kelly sold 3,425 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $265,437.50.

On Friday, May 8th, Nima Kelly sold 17,579 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,310,866.03.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $206,045.04.

GDDY stock opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.89. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

