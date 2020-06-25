Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GFI. Bank of America raised shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,538,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

