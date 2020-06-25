Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $11.30 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.20.

Gold Fields stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.40. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

