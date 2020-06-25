Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) to “Conviction-Buy”

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DKILY opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.79. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69.

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.