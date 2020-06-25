Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby Sells 16,486 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,165,889.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $74.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSHD. BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

