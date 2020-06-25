Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) & Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) Critical Contrast

Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Gores Holdings III has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Leisure Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gores Holdings III and Leisure Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A Leisure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leisure Acquisition has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Leisure Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leisure Acquisition is more favorable than Gores Holdings III.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Holdings III and Leisure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III N/A 93.20% 1.15% Leisure Acquisition N/A 27.35% 0.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gores Holdings III and Leisure Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III N/A N/A $1.74 million N/A N/A Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

Summary

Leisure Acquisition beats Gores Holdings III on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gores Holdings III Company Profile

Gores Holdings III, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

