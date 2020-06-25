GVC (LON:GVC) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GVC. HSBC raised their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 800 ($10.18) to GBX 850 ($10.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 710 ($9.04) to GBX 1,210 ($15.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.00) price target (up previously from GBX 1,000 ($12.73)) on shares of GVC in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 953.08 ($12.13).

Shares of GVC opened at GBX 755.20 ($9.61) on Wednesday. GVC has a twelve month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 956.80 ($12.18). The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 781.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 769.43.

In other news, insider Jette Nygaard-Andersen purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.12) per share, for a total transaction of £42,930 ($54,639.18).

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

