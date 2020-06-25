HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

FUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded HB Fuller from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.29.

HB Fuller stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.81. HB Fuller has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 367.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

